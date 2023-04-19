Actress Vivian Jill has expressed her amazement at the great strides Ras Nene has made as a skit maker

The actress said Ras Nene's talent was greatly underused during their Kumawood days, stating that directors were unable to unearth his true talent

Ras Nene used to play the role of a thug during his Kumawood days but has transitioned into comedy and created a unique brand Ghanaians love

Veteran actress, Vivian Jill, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, expressed her amazement at the great strides made by popular skit maker and comedian Ras Nene. In the exclusive interview, Jill spoke about how the actor's talent was underutilized during their Kumawood days and how she is amazed by his current success.

Vivian Jill (Left) and Ras Nene (Right) Photo Source: Vivian Jill Larence, Ras Nene

Source: Facebook

Jill stated that directors in the Kumawood industry were unable to unearth Ras Nene's true talent, and as a result, he was often cast as a thug. However, she expressed her delight at seeing him transition into comedy and create a unique brand that Ghanaians have grown to love.

Before his transition into comedy, Ras Nene was often cast as a thug in Kumawood movies. However, upon the demise of Kumawood, he realized his true talent lay in comedy and decided to pursue that path. His unique brand of comedy, which is a blend of relatable real-life stories and fiction, has endeared him to Ghanaians.

Ras Nene's skits often touch on everyday issues and are relatable to a wide range of audiences. He has gained a massive following on social media, with his Instagram page boasting over 600k followers.

Vivian Jill highlighted the need for directors and producers to recognize and nurture talents in the industry. She cited herself as an example with her "Abrewa Mafia" skits and noted that producers never guessed she could play the role of an elderly woman.

She said with the growing popularity of social media and digital platforms, there was now more room for actors and comedians like Kyekyeku and other young stars to showcase their talents and reach a wider audience.

