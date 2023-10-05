Agya Koo, in a video, recorded himself as some mobile money fraudsters called him in an attempt to siphon money from him

The actor led them on as he played along to their scheme, sparking funny reactions in the comment section of the footage, which he uploaded on TikTok

The men told Agya Koo that there was a breach in his mobile money account, so his funds were no longer secure

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo recently shared a humorous video on TikTok, where he cleverly outwitted a group of mobile money fraudsters who had attempted to scam him. In the video, Agya Koo showed his wit and acting skills as he engaged with the scammers, which got folks laughing in the comments section.

Agya Koo narrated how it all began as he received a call from unknown individuals claiming to be mobile money service providers. He said they informed him that there had been a security breach in his mobile money account, making his funds vulnerable to theft. The fraudsters called again during Agya's narration, and the actor decided to play along with the scammers.

Agya Koo's ability to stay calm and composed while engaging with the fraudsters was commendable. He listened attentively as the scammers explained the alleged breach and the urgent need to transfer his funds to a "safe" account.

Throughout the conversation, Agya Koo led the scammers on and gave them hope that he would transfer his money as they had asked. Agya Koo told his audience that the scammers were in for a rude awakening as he had zero cedis in his mobile money account. Mobile money fraudsters have, over the years, devised different strategies to swindle Ghanaians.

Agya Koo gets his fans laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

edwardakuffoampof commented:

Ey so they don't even recognize Agya's voice?

Nana Kwame-Hebrew Israelite reacted:

AGYA KOO THE LEGEND, FUNNY IN EVERY SERIOUS ISSUE

giftyagbetor0 commented:

if you think you fast he is hurry up

Agya Koo dances and supports Kennedy Agyapong

In another story, Agya Koo pledged his allegiance to NPP flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, singing a song he composed for him.

The actor composed a song titled Onoaa to push Kennedy's presidential ambition and danced joyously to show his support.

Agya Koo, who is a staunch supporter of the NPP, sparked reactions from social media users, with some supporting him while others felt he was doing stomach politics.

