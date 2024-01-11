Chef Faila has revealed the reason she chose Chef Eric to be her assistant during her Guinness World Record attempt

She mentioned that Eric had been a support system for her for a long time, way before she started the cook-a-thon

Chef Eric has received praise for standing through thick and thin with Chef Faila during her audacious attempt to set the world record for the longest cooking time

Chef Faila, who recently attempted to set the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time, has opened up about why she chose Chef Eric as her assistant for the challenge.

Chef Faila and Chef Eric Photo Source: Jah Bless Faila

Source: Facebook

In a press conference, Chef Faila said that Chef Eric had been a support system for her for a long time, way before she started the cook-a-thon.

Chef Faila added that she trusted Chef Eric to be her right-hand man during the record attempt, as he was a supportive and compassionate individual. She mentioned that if she had chosen anyone else aside from Eric, she would not have succeeded.

Chef Eric, who accompanied Chef Faila throughout the 227 hours and 10 seconds of non-stop cooking said that he was honoured and humbled to be part of the historic feat.

Chef Eric has received praise from fans and fellow chefs for standing through thick and thin with Chef Faila during her audacious attempt to set the world record for the longest cooking time. Many have hailed him as a hero and a role model.

Chef Faila and Chef Eric are now waiting for the verdict of the Guinness World Record, which is expected to be announced soon. They are confident that they have met all the criteria and requirements for the record.

Chef Faila and Chef Eric get praised

Netizens have expressed their admiration for the pair.

Esthy said:

I'm so proud of you bro Eric, I love you

echo commented:

this woman shows maturity whenever she is talking

Adwoa Cruze wrote:

Everyone needs an Eric in his/her life

Chef Faila on doing more hours

In another story, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has finally brought her ambitious cook-a-thon attempt to a glorious end.

After 10 days of cooking, the Ghanaian chef says she wished she could have done more hours, considering the support she received from fans.

Her speech after her daring attempt has warmed the hearts of many netizens who are keenly awaiting the final verdict from Guinness World Records.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh