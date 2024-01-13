TV3 morning show host Berla Mundi has shared a new photo from her post-wedding vacation

Glowing in the photo, Berla did not fail to remind her fans of her new status as a married woman

The media personality tied the knot in a private wdding ceremony on Friday, January 5

Ghanaian media darling Berla Mundi surprised fans by tying the knot in a strictly private ceremony held recently in Accra.

The wedding shrouded in secrecy, reportedly took place at an undisclosed location, with guests instructed to leave their phones behind. However, true to Ghanaian form, some managed to capture snapshots and snippets of the joyous occasion.

Berla Mundi is glowing on her honeymoon Photo source: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

Since the wedding, Berla has maintained a quiet social media presence, presumably basking in wedded bliss on her honeymoon.

But she has returned with a bang, sharing pictures and videos from a post-wedding outing with friends.

One of the photos shared on Snapchat had Berla flaunting her marital status by referring to herself as a "Mrs".

"Mrs. T," she captioned the photo with pride, officially announcing her transition to married life.

Berla Mundi shared a photo from her post-wedding vacation Photo source: Berla Mundi

Source: UGC

Berla Mundi tells how she met her hubby in new video from wedding

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the news of Berla's marriage was unexpected by fans. Many were happy for her, while others got curious about how the love story started.

In a heartwarming video from their reception, Berla herself has shed some light on the genesis of her relationship with David Tabi.

According to the TV3 presenter, the path to the altar was "meant to be" because family and friends weaved their coming together without even knowing.

Singer Iona Reine flaunts her glittering ring hours after wedding

In other wedding news, Ebony lookalike Iona Reine flaunted her wedding ring in a video a few hours after her marriage ceremony.

Iona Reine tied the knot with Nana Kwame Okrah, a pastor, in a simple ceremony on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Her video, the first social media post from her after the wedding, stirred congratulatory messages from her followers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh