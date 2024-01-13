Global site navigation

Berla Mundi Drops 1st Photo From Her Plush Honeymoon After Her Wedding, Flaunts Her Marital Status
Celebrities

Berla Mundi Drops 1st Photo From Her Plush Honeymoon After Her Wedding, Flaunts Her Marital Status

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
  • TV3 morning show host Berla Mundi has shared a new photo from her post-wedding vacation
  • Glowing in the photo, Berla did not fail to remind her fans of her new status as a married woman
  • The media personality tied the knot in a private wdding ceremony on Friday, January 5

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghanaian media darling Berla Mundi surprised fans by tying the knot in a strictly private ceremony held recently in Accra.

The wedding shrouded in secrecy, reportedly took place at an undisclosed location, with guests instructed to leave their phones behind. However, true to Ghanaian form, some managed to capture snapshots and snippets of the joyous occasion.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi is glowing on her honeymoon Photo source: @berlamundi
Source: Instagram

Since the wedding, Berla has maintained a quiet social media presence, presumably basking in wedded bliss on her honeymoon.

But she has returned with a bang, sharing pictures and videos from a post-wedding outing with friends.

Read also

Ebony lookalike Iona Reine flaunts wedding in 1st video after her marriage ceremony

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

One of the photos shared on Snapchat had Berla flaunting her marital status by referring to herself as a "Mrs".

"Mrs. T," she captioned the photo with pride, officially announcing her transition to married life.
Berla Mundi on honeymoon
Berla Mundi shared a photo from her post-wedding vacation Photo source: Berla Mundi
Source: UGC

Berla Mundi tells how she met her hubby in new video from wedding

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the news of Berla's marriage was unexpected by fans. Many were happy for her, while others got curious about how the love story started.

In a heartwarming video from their reception, Berla herself has shed some light on the genesis of her relationship with David Tabi.

According to the TV3 presenter, the path to the altar was "meant to be" because family and friends weaved their coming together without even knowing.

Singer Iona Reine flaunts her glittering ring hours after wedding

Read also

Beautiful video drops as Ebony lookalike Iona Reine ties the knot in a simple wedding

In other wedding news, Ebony lookalike Iona Reine flaunted her wedding ring in a video a few hours after her marriage ceremony.

Iona Reine tied the knot with Nana Kwame Okrah, a pastor, in a simple ceremony on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Her video, the first social media post from her after the wedding, stirred congratulatory messages from her followers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel