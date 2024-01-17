Global site navigation

Berla Mundi: TV3 Presenter Drops Official Wedding Photos, Fans Congratulate Her
by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
  • TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has shared some photos from her January 5 wedding with David Tabi
  • The photos showed Berla and her husband in happy poses as they rocked white outfits
  • Berla's post sparked excitement among her followers, with many sending their congratulations

Ghanaian broadcaster Berla Mundi, Berlynda Addadey, has released beautiful photos from her recently held wedding.

Berla Mundi tied the knot in a strictly private wedding ceremony in Accra on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The wedding, shrouded in secrecy, reportedly took place at an undisclosed location, with guests instructed to leave their phones behind.

Berla Mundi's wedding photos
Berla Mundi has released photos from her wedding Photo source: @berlamundi
While some people managed to capture snapshots and snippets of the joyous occasion, they were blurry photos and videos.

Berla Mundi releases wedding photos

Many days after the ceremony, the TV3 presenter took to Instagram to share some official photos from the wedding.

The photos show the 35-year-old and her groom, David Tabi, rocking white in style. In the first slide, Berla sat on a couch with her husband standing. The second had both of them standing as the man held her by the waist.

Sharing the photos, the broadcast personality said:

"Took a break and took a step! ✨ ✨ Meet Bae!!! . Thank you all for the love. #ForeverBegins #MrsT #Godisthereason"

Massive congratulations pour in for Berla Mundi

The photos shared by Berla struck a chord with her followers, leading to a flurry of congratulatory messages.

naa_ashorkor_ said:

Berlaaaaaaaaa! Noko nice ! Congratulations any3mi!

okyeamekwame said:

Congratulations my Sis . His hand is on it .

ann_ita1 said:

Congratulations BerlaGods blessings on this journey

monagucciofficial said:

❤️ Bae is the bae of all baes…! God isn’t done with u yet Berla…! Congratulations and God bless u..sis!

Berla Mundi tells how she met her hubby in new video from wedding

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the news of Berla's marriage was unexpected by fans. Many were happy for her, while others got curious about how the love story started.

In a heartwarming video from their reception, Berla herself has shed some light on the genesis of her relationship with her husband.

According to the TV3 presenter, the path to the altar was "meant to be" because family and friends weaved their coming together without even knowing.

Source: YEN.com.gh

