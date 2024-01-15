Hajia Bintu, in an Instagram post, shared photos and videos of her trip from Ghana to Dubai

The TikToker flew first class in a luxurious space and seemed to be having a good time on the flight

The comments section of her post had some interesting reactions, as some of her followers were impressed with her luxurious lifestyle

Popular Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu recently took to Instagram to share glimpses of her trip from Ghana to Dubai.

The social media influencer, who is known for her curvy figure and dance videos, flew first class in a lavish cabin and enjoyed the amenities on board. She posted photos and videos of herself eating delicious food, watching movies, and relaxing on the flight.

Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu Photo Source: bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

The Instagram post attracted a lot of attention from her fans and followers, with over 40,000 likes and thousands of comments. Many of them expressed their admiration and envy for her luxury lifestyle, while others wished her a safe and fun trip.

Hajia Bintu, whose real name is Naomi Asiamah, has become very successful over the last few years thanks to her hard work. She is one of the most followed Ghanaian celebrities on TikTok, with over 1.2 million followers. She is also a brand ambassador for several products and services, which fetch her a lot of money.

Hajia Bintu sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

iamalialibabajnr_ commented:

Soft life sweet oo oh God when

junia_medikal_ reacted:

Bintu Dey cause problem ❤️

tonycruz5577 commented:

All vanity, hey enjoy but there’s not time remember that.

herosbeats wrote:

There is nothing Nyansh can't do for a woman, just get Nyansh

Hajia Bintu flaunts Benz

In another story, Hajia Bintu, in a video, flaunted her luxurious Mercedes Benz as she visited a restaurant to have a meal.

In the video, the hardworking content creator got down from her ride and walked elegantly into the restaurant, flaunting her curves.

She shared the video on her TikTok page, and fans in the comments section expressed their admiration for her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh