Millionaires Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong arrived in style at Osebo the Zara Man's branded collection debut

The wealthy business founders came in luxurious whips to support the fashion star on Friday, January 12

Fans have lavished the two wealthy men with compliments since their videos surfaced on social media

Ghanaian businessmen Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong showed up in luxurious cars to support Osebo the Zara Man's branded collection launch.

Osei Kwame arrived at the Sunlodge Hotel in Accra in his customised Mercedes-Benz G-Class while his business associate drove a posh Rolls-Royce.

How Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpng stormed Osebo's fashion collection launch. Photo credit: thosecalledcelebss/utvghana.

The company founders rocked matching outfits for the occasion on Friday, January 12. Osei Kwame and Ofori Sarpong were some famous and prominent personalities who graced Osebo's unveiling event.

Osebo the Zara Man, born Richard Brown, debuted his branded fashion collections under his name during his event, exhibiting an exclusive line of slippers, sandals, shoes, apparel, and many others.

The businessmen stole the show at the occasion, prompting numerous admiring remarks online.

Watch their videos below:

How peeps reacted

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Prettiest_feli mentioned:

Money ❤️.

Patience.ohemaa.56 said:

Hype ne shade dea wo ye adea .

Francais_bak posted:

Money is talking.

Abenasweetheart reacted:

Sika mpe dede ooo Nebula .

Esta_hh indicated:

Money is talking.

