A video of a Ghanaian pastor prophesying about KODA's death has popped up online following the musician's demise

The pastor in the video implored his congregants to pray for KODA since he had seen some evil spirits plotting his downfall

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed varied opinions about the prophecy, with some criticising the pastor

An old video of a prophecy about Ghanaian gospel musician Augustine Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA's death, has surfaced.

The prophesy is said to have been delivered at an ICGC event in February this year by Rev Richard Boateng.

In the video, Rev Boateng noted that some spirits had gone for a meeting and were plotting to bring the soul of KODA down.

He appealed to his congregants to pray for the renowned musician; however, the death could not be averted.

Netizens react to the video

The video has been greeted with mixed reactions from netizens.

@Kobby Strong wrote:

"Doom prophesy but not prosperity."

@chorkormantse wrote:

"Why Christina’s always seen someone will die not seen someone will make money within a year or a month and if that person die and they are proud of it."

@kaymelo wrote:·

"So de problem came and he said everything in de church. But there was no solution to de problem ? Pls sm1 shud answer my question."

@Otimel45 wrote:

"Why is it that these things don't circulate initially but right after it happens then it's all over the media space #wemustbeserious."

@SoniaWi78265182 wrote:

"Sad bruh."

@PascalMorrison wrote:

"Hmmm it's very sad."

