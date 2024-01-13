Fashion star Osebo, the Zara Man, hosted an event to launch his branded collections under his name on Friday, January 12

Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame Despite reportedly purchased a pair of slippers for GH¢20,000

Netizens have reacted to the video in which the Despite Group of Companies founder unboxed two different Osebo products

Osebo the Zara Man, born Richard Brown, debuted his branded collections under his name during his event, showcasing an exclusive line of slippers, sandals, shoes, apparel, and other items.

Osei Kwame Despite unboxed branded slippers and shoes on stage where he reportedly spent the amount.

"Osei Kwame Despite kisses Osebo's slippers brand as he buys it for a Cool 20k at its launch ongoing now," blogger Sammy Kay captioned the video on Instagram.

Besides Osei Kwame Despite, notable figures such as Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson, musician Okyeame Kwame, and media star Kwasi Kyei Darwkah (KKD) attended the event.

Reactions to the video of Osei Kwame Despite

Netizens commend Osei Kwame Despite for supporting Osebo's brand.

Myhighestlyf commented:

Let's support our ownGod bless this man.

Owusuwerekoobed posted:

I think money rather humbles people.

AbaMansah said:

He so humble.

Darko3146 commented:

Money no problem, I swear.

Nartey6201 posted:

Eeei, God when I need 3k to pay for my fees ano get ..buh I know with God all things are possible and helper will locate me one day.

Osebo reveals he sold his Range Rover and Jeep Wrangle

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian fashion influencer Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo, disclosed how he turned two luxury cars into real estate properties.

Osebo, who previously owned fourteen expensive cars, sold nine of them. He now owns five, which he drives around for his daily errands.

According to the 24/7 Boutique owner, selling his cars to buy real estate was one of his best decisions.

