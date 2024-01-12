Dr Osei Kwame Despite turned many heads online when he drove in his sparkling green Mercedes-Benz G-Class to the fashion show of Osebo the Zaraman

Several bloggers and persons from other media agencies took out their smartphones and cameras to capture Despite's luxury car

The video awed many people on social media as they gushed over the luxury car

Famous Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite stole the show at the fashion show of famous Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Osebo the Zaraman.

Osei Kwame Despite flaunts his plush car. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's grand arrival at Osebo's fashion show

Dr Osei Kwame Despite arrived in a sparkling green Mercedes-Benz G-Class to the fashion show of Osebo the Zaraman.

The moment he arrived at Sun Lodge Hotel at Tesano, several bloggers and persons from other media agencies took out their smartphones and cameras to catch a glimpse of him.

Despite was seen parking the car, and he was welcomed with cheers as he got down from his Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Despite greeted everyone and proceeded to walk towards the event area with the assistance of security.

Videos of Dr Osei Kwame Despite arriving at Osebo the Zaraman's fashion show.

Ghanaians reacted to seeing Dr Osei KWame Despite plush car

The video got many Ghanaians gushing over the plush green car of Dr Osei Kwame Despite. Below are some of the reactions:

sam_spyces said:

Sika Wura

Source: YEN.com.gh