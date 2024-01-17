Actress and producer Tracey Boakye celebrated her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Tracey's husband, Frank Ntiamoah, led the birthday celebration by pulling a surprise on her in the early morning of her birthday

A video of Ntiamoah's birthday surprise and Tracey's reaction has warmed hearts online

Frank Ntiamoah Badu, the husband of Ghanaian actress and producer Tracey Boakye, celebrated in style on her birthday.

Tracey turned 33 years old on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, and took over social media with some lovely photos.

Her husband was one of the many who took to the comment section to wish her a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday, my love ❤️," he said under one of the many birthday posts.

Tracey Boakye's husband celebrates her birthday with surprise gifts

As if that was not touching enough, Frank Ntiamoah went a step further to pull a remarkable surprise on his wife. Ntiamoah, together with their children, brought her gifts in the morning.

In an Instagram video, the actress was sighted in a room decorated with flowers. She received gifts from her husband, including a bouquet, a box of chocolate, cake, and champagne.

The husband popped the champagne and kissed her before being joined by their children and others in their household to hail the celebrant.

The well-known actress, celebrated for her performances in popular Ghanaian films, was left excited by the little surprise and was full of smiles.

Sharing the video, expressed her love for her family while pointing out that they had made her day.

"Hubby and the kids are making my Day! D*mn!!! I love my Family ❤️. Happy birthday to Me," the caption read.

Fans join Tracey Boakye's husband to celebrate actress' birthday

The gesture by Tracey's husband and her reaction impressed her followers. Some wished her well.

gloriaosarfo said:

Beautiful ❤️❤️ Happy birthday once again love

_abe_na_xx said:

Life is good when you’re with the right person ❤️

bem.aakosua said:

He makes all things beautiful in his time, God is good. Happy blessed birthday, pretty,Tracy.❤️I have watched this video 5 times already

_lilianlarkaigh said:

Eeiiii asem b3n koraaa ni na mo ma aware y3 f3 si3. Some of us are under ageoooo lemme close my eyes ehhh I love u boo. With the kind of heart u ve, U deserve this n more. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Tracey Boakye plays with her little son

Earlier, Tracey Boakye shared an adorable video showing her little son's handsome face and melted the hearts of many of her fervent followers.

Many of them spoke about how handsome Luxury Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah looked in the video as they gushed over their bond.

In the video, mother and son shared an unbreakable closeness as they beamed with smiles.

Source: YEN.com.gh