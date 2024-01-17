Tracey Boakye got many of her millions of Instagram followers gushing over how stunning she looked in her birthday photos

The seasoned actress rocked two outfits — a pink corset gown and an ombre Kente gown

Tima Kumkum, McBrown and many others took to the comment section of the post to celebrate her

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye turned 33 on January 17, 2024, and to celebrate, she dropped several pictures on her Instagram page, slaying in different outfits.

Tracey Boakye's 33rd birthday photos. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye marks 33rd birthday in a pink gown

In one of the outfits she slayed in, Tracey Boakye was clad in a bright pink corset gown that accentuated her fine curves, which she paired with a cloak made out of faded pink lace, adding an angelic effect to the pictures.

The seasoned actress wore a black shoulder-length wig with the ends curled. Her makeup was flawless as it brightened her facial features.

The carousel post also featured her supportive and loving husband, Frank Badu Ntiamaoh. In those set of photos, she removed the cloak as she and her husband got booed up.

To accessorise her look, she rocked a handcrafted choker that matched the colour of the gown.

Below are the pictures of Tracey Boakye looking angelic in a pink gown and cloak.

Tracey Boakye sparkles in an ombre Kente gown

In the other look, Mrs Badu Ntiamoah dazzled in an ombre Kente gown, which had a blended texture of green, grey, blue and pink.

To style her look, she held a green feathery fan as she stood on a staircase and posed elegantly for the camera.

For this set of pictures, she wore a pixie-cut wig, which allowed her room to show off her bosoms and her arms while highlighting her beautiful face.

The only accessories she wore were her wedding and engagement rings and a pair of earrings.

Below is a carousel post of Tracey Boakye looking ethereal in an ombre kente gown.

Ghanaians celebrated Tracey Boakye as she turned 33

Many Ghanaian celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Tima Kumkum, Felicia Osei and many others took to the comment section to wish Tracey Boakye well on her birthday, while others gushed over how stunning she looked.

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

Happy blessed birthday Gurl

osei__felicia said:

Happiest birthday to you and many more years to come ❤️❤️❤️❤️

iamamamcbrown said:

Happy Birthday Obaa Yaa ❤️ #Brimm

julietibrahim said:

Happy birthday sis

frank_badu_ntiamoah said:

Happy birthday my love ❤️

iamtimakumkum said:

Happy birthday hun

Tracey Boakye unveils the face of her son in video

YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye shared an adorable video, showing her son's handsome face, which melted the hearts of many of her fervent followers.

Many of them spoke about how handsome Luxury Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah looked in the video as they gushed over their bond.

In the video, mother and son shared an unbreakable closeness as they beamed with smiles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh