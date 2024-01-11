Ebony lookalike Iona Reine flaunted her wedding ring in a video a few hours after her marriage ceremony

Iona Reine tied the knot with Nana Kwame Okrah, a pastor, in a simple ceremony on Thursday, January 11, 2024

Her video, the first social media post from her after the wedding, stirred congratulatory messages from her followers

Ghanaian singer Iona Reine, known in private life as Mercy Onuawonto Sam, has tied the knot in a beautiful marriage ceremony.

Iona Reine married her sweetheart, Nana Kwame Okrah, a pastor, in a simple wedding at McCarthy Hill in Accra on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Iona Reine has flaunted her wedding ring in a new video Photo source: @ionareine

Source: Instagram

The singer, who burst onto the scene as one of the many lookalikes of the late Ebony Reigns, looked excited at her marriage ceremony.

Iona Reine flaunts her wedding ring in latest video

Moments after her marriage ceremony, the singer took to social media to show her wedding ring to her followers.

In the video, Iona was spotted riding in a car with her husband and having a hearty chat. The husband was telling her about an incident that happened before he got to the venue of the wedding.

Midway into their conversation, Iona giggled and told her followers she had come online to show them her wedding.

Congrats pour in for Iona Reine

The video shared by Iona excited her followers and sparked a barrage of congratulatory messages.

abigail_overload said:

I now know why u switched to Christianity Congratulations

nana_sikabaa said:

Congratulations dear you don’t need social media celebrities to comment more to show the love. We love your new you

lady_doreen_official said:

Congratulations dear. God bless your union

nana_ba said:

Congratulations may heavens bless your new home

Iona's wedding follows Berla Mundi's

Iona has become the second famous Ghanaian to get married in 2024. She follows broadcaster Berlynda Addadey, popularly known as Berla Mundi.

The TV3 presenter got married in a traditional wedding ceremony in Accra on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The privately held ceremony only had strict security, with phones banned and a few family and friends in attendance.

Berla Mundi tells how she met her hubby in new video from wedding

While the news of Berla's marriage was unexpected by fans, many were happy for her, while others got curious about how the love story started.

In a heartwarming video from their reception, Berla herself has shed some light on the genesis of her relationship with David Tabi.

According to the TV3 presenter, the path to the altar was "meant to be" because family and friends weaved their coming together without even knowing.

