Ghanaian singer Iona Reine got married in a simple ceremony on Thursday, January 11, 2024

Iona, famous as Ebony's lookalike, got married to a pastor called Nana Kwame Okrah

A video from the wedding popped up online showing lovely scenes at the ceremony

Ghanaian singer Iona Reine, known inprivate life as Mercy Onuawonto Sam, has tied the knot in a beautiful marriage ceremony.

Iona Reine married her sweetheart, Nana Kwame Okrah, a pastor, in a simple wedding at McCarthy Hill in Accra on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

The singer, who burst onto the scene as one of the many lookalikes of the late Ebony Reigns, looked excited at her marriage ceremony.

Iona Reine has tied the knot Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Iona Reine glows in a white dress with kente corset

In a video shared by blogger Zionfelix, Iona went for a simple all-white look. She a white maxi dress with puffed sleeves. Her headwrap matched the dress.

In her midsection, the singer had a corset made with pink and burgundy coloured kente to match the kaftan her husband wore.

Arriving at the venue in the company of their bridal train and groomsmen, the couple danced for a few minutes before proceeding to get joined together.

Watch the video below:

Iona's wedding follows Berla Mundi's

Iona has become the second famous Ghanaian to get married in 2024. She follows broadcaster Berlynda Addadey, popularly known as Berla Mundi.

The TV3 presenter got married in a traditional wedding ceremony in Accra on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The privately held ceremony only had strict security, with phones banned and a few family and friends in attendance.

Berla Mundi tells how she met her hubby in new video from wedding

While the news of Berla's marriage was unexpected by fans, many were happy for her, while others got curious about how the love story started.

In a heartwarming video from their reception, Berla herself has shed some light on the genesis of her relationship with David Tabi.

According to the TV3 presenter, the path to the altar was "meant to be" because family and friends weaved their coming together without even knowing.

