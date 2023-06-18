Ghanaian filmmaker Tracey Boakye is full of gratitude for her husband's role in her life

The hands-on-dad received a public and loving appreciation from his wealthy wife

Frank Ntiamoah posed a compelling picture of fatherhood as he bottle-fed his third

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah married on July 28, 2022, in a beautiful ceremony in the Ashanti region.

This was followed by an extended honeymoon, which became maternity leaves for the farm producer.

In March 2023, the actress announced her first child with her husband with stunning baby bump photos. Shortly after, she revealed her son's citizenship and American passport.

The Badu Ntiamoah family returned to Ghana to host one of the biggest celebrity baby outdooring in the country. The two-day affair was filled with glitz and glamour.

Although Frank is not the biological father of her two oldest children, one can easily miss that fact just by looking at how he dotes on all of them equally.

Today is Father's Day, and Tracey took the opportunity to thank her husband for being a great father to all her kids. She captioned a video of Framk spending time with his kid with a sweet message:

"HAPPY FATHER's Day to the Best Dad @frank_badu_ntiamoah ❤️❤️❤️. From the kids."

Peeps commented on Tracey Boakyes's simple message and powerful video wishing her husband a happy Father's Day

Tracey Boakye's husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, has fast become a favourite of Ghanaians. Many joined his wife to wish him a Happy Father's Day.

archangel.Tilly commented:

Wow amazing and loving father ❤️❤️

jackiewales36 commented:

Good job & a happy Father’s Day Mr Badu Ntiamoah , we love you.

gifty.debrah commented:

This is awesome. Mr Ntiamoah, enjoy the rest of the day. God bless. You're simply the best. ❤️❤️❤️

mamasalonevalo commented:

Happy Father’s Day to your hubby God bless him.

