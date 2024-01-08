Tracey Boakye shared an adorable video, showing her son's handsome face and this melted the hearts of many of her fervent followers

Many of them spoke about how handsome Luxury Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah looked in the video as they gushed over their bond

In the video, mother and son shared an unbreakable closeness as they beamed with smiles

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye melted the hearts of many Ghanaians when she posted a video showing the face of her son, Luxury Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah, for the first time.

Tracey Boakye and her kids in photos. Image Credi: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye and son's heartwarming moment

In the adorable video, Tracey Boakye carried her adorable son Luxury Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah in one arm while using the other to pat him playfully while beaming with smiles.

Mrs Badu Ntiamoah kissed him gently on the cheek, and this made him giggle. The heartwarming video melted the hearts of many.

Meanwhile in the same video, Luxury rocked a white T-shirt and a pair of black trousers. To match his look, he wore a pair of black and white sneakers. His short, curly hair was tied into several knots.

Video of Tracey Boakye showing the face of her son Luxury for the first time.

Ghanaians react to seeing Tracey Boakye's son's face for the first time

The video of Tracey Boakye and her son Luxury Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah warmed many hearts. Below are some of the reactions.

gloriaosarfo said:

Ummmm baby last? You sure??? Cute lil boy

mama.dollars said:

He is so handsome

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

My graaaaandson❤️❤️❤️❤️Lux 1

anaafialberta said:

Eeeeiiii Yaa are you sure that baby last

millyblinksmilly said:

my testimony this year God bless me with 1 ….Luxury soo cute

chary_brave said:

We no go gree give you with that baby last you typed over there.. bring all the cute babies out from your womb Maa ❤️❤️❤️.. you can’t pause with giving us fine children wai

exhibiting_mummys_recipes said:

You said five oooo, so please Luxury ❤️❤️❤️

iamyoungmama said:

Wooooooow such a nice boy ❤️❤️❤️❤️

eugeniaasare10 said:

Just like his dad..cute baby

Tracey braids her 7-month-old son's hair in a lovely video

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Tracey Boakye got her followers drooling over her adorable baby's unique hairstyle.

The wealthy family were on another lavish vacation in Canada and they posted lovely photos and videos on social media.

Tracey Boakye and her husband also inspired Ghanaians with their matching outfits as they made unforgettable memories.

