Okyeame Kwame, in a sweet Facebook post, celebrated 15 years of marriage with his wife and showered her with praise

The musician mentioned how much his wife meant to him and how much of an impact she has had on his life

He shared some beautiful photos of themselves spending time with each other at the beachside

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Okyeame Kwame has taken to social media to celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary with his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau.

Okyeame Kwame and his wife. Photo Source: Okyeame Kwame

Source: Instagram

The award-winning musician, who is also known as the Rap Doctor, shared a heartfelt message on his Facebook page, expressing his gratitude and love for his spouse. He wrote:

Out of all the experiences I have enjoyed and endured in my loooonnngg life, falling in love with you is the most beautiful, heartwarming, mushy, comfortable and friendly experience I have ever had. I love me more when I am with you. I am happier when I see you happy. I see the whole of me when I am looking through your eyes.

He added that his wife has been his best friend, his confidant, his critic and his partner in crime for the past 15 years. He praised her for being honest, supportive, loyal and understanding. He called their journey a 'love-a-thon.'

To accompany his sweet words, Okyeame Kwame also posted some stunning photos of himself and his wife at the beach, wearing red and pink coloured outfits and smiling at each other. The pair have two kids, Kwame Bota and Sante.

The photos attracted many likes and comments from his fans, who congratulated him on his anniversary and wished him more years of bliss.

Okyeame Kwame and Wife warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Prinxess Diana Charity said:

Love Is beautiful when you're with the right one. Congratulations, love birds

Akua Konadu commented:

One of the couples I envy. May you both be happy always. Happy sweet anniversary

Eva Adu-Boakye wrote:

This is everything beautiful . Happy anniversary lovebirds! Enjoy marital bliss. Taking inspiration from your beautiful love journey.

Bisa Kdei Marries

In another story, Highlife singer and songwriter Bisa Kdei got married in a private wedding ceremony on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

The singer's wedding was attended by Ghanaian stars, including Sista Afia, Sefa, and Gyakie, who performed for the couple.

A video of the wedding has emerged online and it's getting his fans and Ghanaians curious.

Source: YEN.com.gh