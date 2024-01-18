2017 Talented Kids winner DJ Switch decided to try her hands at drawing by drawing a self-portrait of one of her old photos

She pleaded with her fans not to be too hard on her after she shared the drawing on her Instagram page

While some of her fans were impressed with her first attempt, others could not hold back their laughter in the comments

American-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, attempted to draw a portrait of herself for the first time and she shared the final product of her work on her Instagram page for her fans to judge.

DJ Switch drew herself for the first time

In a quest to try a new activity, DJ Switch decided to learn how to draw. She started off by drawing a self-portrait in black and white.

The talented DJ shared the picture on her Instagram page and pleaded with her fans not to be too hard on her since it was her first time. She wrote:

My 1st attempt drawing a portrait. Don’t go too hard on me #switchup

Below is a self-portrait of DJ Switch which she drew.

Ghanaians reacted to DJ Switch's first attempt at drawing herself

Many of DJ Switch's Instagram followers were impressed with her first attempt at drawing a portrait of herself.

Her fans also encouraged her to practice more, and she would get better. Others also could not hold back their laughter.

gloriaosarfo said:

BrilliantYou're specially blessed

theo_pencil said:

So you this girl, you want to do everything some .You are very talented

myss_nadiaa said:

You tried girl, is hard to draw so congrats on your new attempt ❤️, "switch up"

myss_nadiaa said:

I won't laugh sorry if I did

yhaar_sheilla said:

Ur elder sis is proud of u for drawing her, U just switched the pic

kofi_decency_ said:

Looks Great. Not many can do this

akambe_kreationz said:

You did a great job. You need constant practice.

iconic.pens said:

Stay consistent for a month and trust me you gon be fire fr!

raqialowo said:

1st attempt!!! Great job! The Lord has truly blessed you with many gifts! ✨

