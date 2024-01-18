DJ Switch Attempts To Draw A Portrait Of Herself For The First Time, Photo Gets Many Laughing Hard
- 2017 Talented Kids winner DJ Switch decided to try her hands at drawing by drawing a self-portrait of one of her old photos
- She pleaded with her fans not to be too hard on her after she shared the drawing on her Instagram page
- While some of her fans were impressed with her first attempt, others could not hold back their laughter in the comments
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.
American-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, attempted to draw a portrait of herself for the first time and she shared the final product of her work on her Instagram page for her fans to judge.
DJ Switch drew herself for the first time
In a quest to try a new activity, DJ Switch decided to learn how to draw. She started off by drawing a self-portrait in black and white.
The talented DJ shared the picture on her Instagram page and pleaded with her fans not to be too hard on her since it was her first time. She wrote:
My 1st attempt drawing a portrait. Don’t go too hard on me #switchup
Below is a self-portrait of DJ Switch which she drew.
Ghanaians reacted to DJ Switch's first attempt at drawing herself
Many of DJ Switch's Instagram followers were impressed with her first attempt at drawing a portrait of herself.
Her fans also encouraged her to practice more, and she would get better. Others also could not hold back their laughter.
gloriaosarfo said:
BrilliantYou're specially blessed
theo_pencil said:
So you this girl, you want to do everything some .You are very talented
myss_nadiaa said:
You tried girl, is hard to draw so congrats on your new attempt ❤️, "switch up"
myss_nadiaa said:
I won't laugh sorry if I did
yhaar_sheilla said:
Ur elder sis is proud of u for drawing her, U just switched the pic
kofi_decency_ said:
Looks Great. Not many can do this
akambe_kreationz said:
You did a great job. You need constant practice.
iconic.pens said:
Stay consistent for a month and trust me you gon be fire fr!
raqialowo said:
1st attempt!!! Great job! The Lord has truly blessed you with many gifts! ✨
"Sweet 16": DJ Switch looks big and tall in photos as she marks her birthday
YEN.com.gh reported that the 2020 DJ Awards' Best Young DJ of the Year, DJ Switch, marked her 16th birthday on December 12, 2023, and she slayed in two different outfits.
She rocked a yellow dress in the first look, and in the second, she went official by wearing a baby-pink coloured suit.
Plus-size Ghanaian lawyer Miss Akua ESQ flaunts her fine curves as she gets ready for court, video awes many
Okyeame Kwame, Gloria Sarfo and many others wished her well as she celebrated her birthday.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh