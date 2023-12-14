DJ Switch, in a video, looked elegant as she tried on makeup, making her look older than her age

The young disc jockey and content creator turned 16 recently, and many have marvelled at her rapid growth

DJ Switch made her entrance into the limelight after clinching first place on TV3's Talented Kidz show in 2017

DJ Switch, in a TikTok video, showed her elegant side as she experimented with makeup, revealing a more mature appearance that left many in awe of her rapid growth.

DJ Switch Wears Makeup Photo Source: djswitchghana

Source: TikTok

The young disc jockey and content creator recently celebrated her 16th birthday, marking a milestone in her life.

The young lady, who is known for her exceptional talent, first captured the public's attention in 2017 when she emerged victorious on TV3's Talented Kidz show. Since then, she has continued to impress Ghanaians with her skills, earning a well-deserved spot in the limelight.

In her makeup video, DJ Switch wore a wide smile as she expertly painted her face and enhanced her already enchanting beauty even further.

Ghanaians were stunned by how much she had grown in a short period of time. Some folks reminisced over her Talented Kidz days and exclaimed at how quickly time flies.

DJ Switch's makeup video amazes many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Wezzomedia said:

Naaa @DJ Switch Ghana i really love and admire you much PP,God bless your new age

always_sika commented:

The skin is Soo on point Dark and lovely ❤️

Sylars Jones wrote:

But rydee you make fine oooo ❤️

Yaa Barbie commented:

How come this girl I’ve watched on Talented kids grow pass me??

DJ Switch celebrates birthday

In another story, DJ Switch has turned 16 years old and celebrated with some radiant photos on social media.

The young disc jockey glowed in a pink suit with beautiful hair as she smiled for the cameras.

The photos shared by DJ Switch triggered reactions from Nana Ama McBrown, Okyeame Kwame, and other stars.

