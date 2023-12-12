2020 DJ Awards' Best Young DJ of the Year, DJ Switch, marked her 16th birthday by slaying in two different outfits

She rocked a yellow dress in the first look, and in the second, she went official by wearing a baby-pink coloured suit

Okyeame Kwame, Gloria Sarfo and many others wished her well as she celebrated her birthday

2017 Talented Kids winner DJ Switch turned 16 on December 12, 2023, and to celebrate her special day she dropped pictures of her slaying in gorgeous outfits.

DJ Switch's birthday photos. Image Credit: @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

DJ Switch celebrated her birthday in style

DJ Switch announced that it was her birthday by dropping a picture slaying in a yellow dress, with her natural hair straightened and curled.

In the caption of the post, she noted that she had turned 16 and that she felt blessed and grateful to celebrate.

Switch 16! Feeling blessed and Grateful. #switchup #birthday #mybirthday #switch

Below is DJ Switch rocking a yellow dress and curly hair in her first birthday photo.

DJ Switch slays in baby pink in second birthday look

For her second birthday look, the American-based Ghanaian DJ went official. She was clad in baby pink.

She wore a pink long-sleeved suit which she paired with a pair of trousers of the same colour. She unbuttoned the suit as it revealed the white t-shirt she was wearing underneath.

Below is DJ Switch's second birthday look.

Birthday wishes pour in for DJ Switch as she turned 16

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo, rapper Okyeame Kwame and many of DJ Switch's followers wished her well as she marked her 16th birthday.

okyeamekwame said:

Aiiiiii my daughter you are growing too quickly

gloriaosarfo said:

Happy blessed birthday to you my darling Erica I wish you more blessings and abundant grace from the Lord Keep shinning superstar The love is DEEP ♥️♥️

mizz_asare said:

Happy Birthday pretty one❤️Continue to age Gracefully

queen_mawuse said:

Happy birthday Erica. God continue to bless your path. Love ❤️

switch_n_chills said:

Happy birthday sweetheart more love dear

kmjonair said:

Birthday blessings my superstar. Uncle loves you . Continue winning and inspiring young ones ❤️❤️❤️❤️

dapaahabel said:

Happy birthday dear. God bless your new age. Enjoy your special day

DJ Switch celebrated her brother's birthday with a moving message

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Switch celebrated the birthday of her brother Theophilus Tandoh on her Instagram page.

She shared a lovely picture of the two of them and wrote a beautiful message to him.

Many people joined DJ Switch in celebrating Theophilus as they wrote sweet messages in the comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh