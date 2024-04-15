Many Ghanaian celebrities were there to support dancer Afronita as she launched her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy, on Sunday, April 14, 2024

Some of these celebrities who showed up included gospel singer Empress Gifty, dancehall musician Samini, singer Mr Drew, poet Nakeeyat, dancer Dancegod Lloyd and many others

Many people applauded Afronita on her new project and the impact it would have on talents

Talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita pulled many Ghanaian celebrities to witness the launch of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy, on Sunday, April 14, 2024., AfroStar Kids Academy, on

Empress Gifty, Samini and Afronita in photos from left to right. Image Credit: @empress_gifty, @samini_dagaati and @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Samini, Empress Gifty, and other star support Afronita at the launch of AfroStar Kids Academy

Dancehall musician Samini, gospel singer Empress Gifty, singer Mr Drew, and many other stars were spotted at the launch of Afronita's AfroStar Kids Academy.

Talented Kids season 10 winner, Nakeeyat, gave a poetry recital at the launch, and her exceptional performance entertained guests.

Internationally recognised Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd was also there with members of his academy to thrill guests with their dance moves.

Below is a video showing Samini, Mr Drew, Dancegod Lloyd, and Nakeeyat at the launch of Afronita's AfroStar Kids Academy.

Below is a video of Empress Gifty arriving at the event.

Nakeeyat's performance at the event.

Reactions to the videos of the launch of Afronita's AfroStar Dance Academy

Many people applauded the Ghanaian celebrities for showing up for Afronita at the launch of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy.

Others, on the other hand, were unhappy with how the ushers held onto the arms of the celebrities when they arrived and ushered them to their seats.

ewuradjwoa_asante said:

Shok sef ushering mu over protective

yaaqueen25 said:

This is beautiful. Go girl

lady______e said:

Why do the usher 'hook' the guests' arms like that? How will she walk? Thought Ushers are supposed to either walk in front of or beside the guests and direct them to their seats . Or the protocol has changed?

behaizel said:

And indeed, she will continue to be like a tree planted by the river side. Soar higher shining Star

Below are pictures from the event.

"She's done well": Over 100 kids join Afronita's dance academy, she unveils them

YEN.com.gh reported that several kids have joined AfroStar Kids Academy, the dance academy of celebrated Ghanaian dancer Afronita, as she unveiled them at the launch.

She revealed that the kids will be learning how to dance at the academy every Sunday, and she urged people to take note of their confidence level at dancing after a month.

Many people applauded her, while others wanted to find out how they could register their wards.

Source: YEN.com.gh