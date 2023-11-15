A video of how a man aboard a plane reacted after an artist drew a sketch of him has melted hearts online

The man showed the sketch to his friend and thanked the artist for the masterpiece

Many people who saw the sketch commended the young artist for putting a smile on the man's face

A talented Ghanaian artist made a good impression of himself after he impressed a stranger aboard a plane with his drawing.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @enilart showed the moment the artist handed over the sketch he made to the middle-aged man on the plane.

As soon as the man saw the sketch, his face lit up with smiles after which he turned and shook hands with the artist for the masterpiece.

A friend of his on seeing the sketch could also not hide his admiration as he too thanked the talented artist for the artwork.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 5000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians commend him for the nice artwork

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video showered praises on the young man for the nice sketch.

Lati indicated:

One day, I will see you but I will act like I haven’t so you can draw me

Fladys Tawiah indated:

just the little things can brighten a person's entire day

R J commented:

Can someone tell me what was going through his mind seeing himself on the paper

Lucy Frimpong added:

Plz wen will u cm to Kumasi so dat I will let one of the trotro driver hire me for his mate plz paaa

user7030627867118 wrote:

please, when will you come to kasoa to Amasaman road. I'm a senior mate there.

