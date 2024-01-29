Apostle John Prah, in a video, visited a barbering shop where he got a haircut, making him look super handsome to the excitement of many

The video, which was shared by the barber on TikTok, showed the actor and preacher getting a tapper fade, making him look younger

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians said John Prah was blessed with very good genes

popular Ghanaian actor and preacher Apostle John Prah has wowed his fans with his new look after getting a haircut at a barbering shop.

The video of his transformation was shared by the barber, who goes by the name @iam_celebrity_barber, on TikTok and has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, Apostle John Prah is seen sitting on a barber’s chair as the barber gives him a tapper fade, a trendy hairstyle that involves fading the hair on the sides and back of the head.

The result is a stunning makeover that makes the actor look super handsome and younger than his age.

Many Ghanaians who watched the video were impressed by the actor’s new look and praised him for his good genes. Some ladies joked that he looked better, some youthful guys.

John Prah's haircut sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Pokuaa said:

Only the hair showing he’s grown he’s blessed

SON OF GRACE commented:

Live long my God father @Apostlejohnprah

@kiira965 wrote:

I really respect you daddy may God continue to bless you

EverRich commented:

father next time lemme b ur barber

a_l_e_r_t ‼️ wrote:

Apostle be fine man

Ama papabi wrote:

He’s looking good tho

juliet ababio said:

Gradually, Papa is growing

Amimah wrote:

Dis man is old buh still handsome

Sandbaey661787081528 commented:

Aaaaa daddy you look soo handsome

Endurance gets haircut

In another story, Female dancer Endurance Grand is trending on Instagram with her new stunning haircut.

The gorgeous and skilful dancer looked totally different after debuting her new look.

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the video with over thousand comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh