The founder of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, got many of his fans celebrating him as he turned a year older on January 29, 2024

Mr Mahama turned 53, and in the photo he shared, he rocked a brown-white smoke while keeping a straight face

Many people wrote birthday wishes in the comment section to celebrate him

Wealthy Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama marked his 53rd birthday in style as he shared a handsome picture on his social media pages on January 29, 2024.

Ibrahim Mahama looks dapper in photos. Image Credit: @ibrahim_mahama_71

Ibrahim Mahama marks his 53rd birthday

Ibrahim Mahama has shown he is ageing well as he shared a picture of himself looking handsome in his brown-white smock. He paired the smock with a pair of trousers.

The Engineers and Planners founder kept a straight face while looking away from the camera. In this look, Mr Mahama kept it simple by not wearing any accessories.

Below is a lovely picture of Ibrahim Mahama to celebrate his 53rd birthday.

Ghanaians praised Ibrahim Mahama as he turned 53

Media personality Giovani Caleb, curvy lawyer Miss Akua and others filled the comment section with lovely birthday wishes. Below are some of them from his Instagam page:

miss_akua.esq said:

The Lion is here! Happy birthday to you @ibrahim_mahama_71 . The formidable giant ! A humble soul and a Kind man! May Jehova continue to grant you long years of good health and wealth ! Keep standing strong like the palm tree !

giovani.caleb said:

Birthday blessings sir.

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

. Great man, live long with good health

themotochecker said:

Happy birthday boss, may we see many more of such posts.

kekeli_fiati said:

Happy birthday Baba… Cheers to many more years in good health, happiness and God’s blessings.

motherofgroomingpresident1 said:

Happy birthday my PAPA❤️❤️ we thank God For your life. May the good lord continue to bless you as you’ve been a blessing to us Wishing you long life and more blessings

