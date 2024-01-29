Female dancer Endurance Grand is trending on Instagram with her new stunning haircut

The gorgeous and skilful dancer looked totally different after debuting her new look

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the video with over thousand comments

Female dancer Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, popularly called Endurance Grand, has shown off her new haircut on social media.

The talented dancer and member of the famous DWP Academy looked sporty in a two-piece outfit for her private grooming session in her plush house.

Endurance Grand shows off her new look on Instagram. Photo credit: @endurancegrand

Source: Instagram

Endurance Grand shared the video on Instagram with this caption;

Embracing my identity, loving myself and feeling free to do what makes me happy.

This BIG CHOP wasn’t an easy decision for me cause, at some point, I was bothered by what people around me would say about my look cause they were used to my particular look.

But at a point, I had to remind myself of how TRUE and REAL I am to myself and the people who need to be reminded to love themselves and ignore people’s perceptions about them.

This video reminds you to do what makes you happy because, at the end of the day, it all starts WITH YOU!. Peace and love ❤️ ✌

Watch the video below;

Endurance Grand wows her fans with Francophone dance moves

Endurance Grand looked fabulous in long braids while dancing to Roga Roga's Bokoko. She wore a jersey and short denim jeans styled with designer sneakers as she twerked for her fans.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Endurance Grand's new look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Womenschoiceawards stated:

Beautiful

bankrah_studios stated:

That's a gay quote indirectly.

dont4play stated:

So sad, When a girl wanna look like a boy

ah_dora stated:

What does she mean by embracing her identity… is she gay?? No offence; I'm just asking cos I’m confused

itz_kwadjo_rhich stated:

U don tire with ur hair

chilox_the_exuberant stated:

we know you, your Attitudes, and the Looks can't Change you. World Favourite ❤️❤️❤️

stitch_by_jenicole stated:

“Embracing my identity “ lol

Bontlemodiselle stated:

You look INCREDIBLE ❤️

Iamsharongibson stated:

Big love ❤️‍

energetictymlez stated:

It’s Giving Still❤️

kananelo_n stated:

Looking good, Grande

Bigkumz stated:

New Hair Who This ????

Endurance Grand Shows Off New Loc Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about female dancer Endurance Grand, who has received conflicting feedback after sharing her new hairstyle on social media.

The DWP Academy participant changed her hairdo from a basic cornrow to a sophisticated one.

Several social media users shared their opinions after viewing the widely shared Instagram video.

