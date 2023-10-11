Emelia Brobbey shared a video on TikTok of her as she arrived in the USA and thanked God for finally getting to the land of the free

In the caption of the video, the esteemed Kumawood actress wrote, "From Kumasi to Accra to USA," with crying Emojis to show how overwhelmed she was

In the comment section of the video, many Ghanaians were excited for the actress and said it would be their turn soon

Popular Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey took to TikTok to share her excitement upon arriving in the United States. In a video, the Kumawood star expressed her gratitude for finally setting foot in the "land of the free."

The TikTok video featured Emelia Brobbey, visibly excited as she arrived at an airport in the USA. With a wide smile on her face and a sense of relief, she could be seen mouthing the words "Thank God."

In the caption accompanying the video, the esteemed actress wrote, "From Kumasi to Accra to USA," followed by a crying emoji. This statement beautifully showed her incredible journey from her hometown, Kumasi, where she began her Kumawood career, to the capital city, Accra, where she built a huge mansion and now to the United States, signifying her progression in both her career and personal life.

The comments section of the video quickly filled with well-wishers and fans congratulating Emelia on her accomplishment. Many Ghanaians expressed their excitement for the actress, and some even shared their hopes that they would soon have their own opportunities to relocate from Ghana and its hardships.

Ghanaians excited for Emelia Brobbey

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ernest commented:

Kwatakwata by December na it has left Nana Addo and his vice in Ghana even celebs are excited.

Alkyeid said:

Welcome to u.s I guess u are in NY, great fan of u , Yonkers ny linkup emmy

Linda Gyan wrote:

Amen I receive my USA visa with my husband and kids in the mighty name of Jesus Christ

BECCA BEMPS reacted:

From Ghana to UAE to USA now . Awww Nyame ay3 bi oo

harrietdarkwa371 said:

Amen......i recieve my canadian Visa in the name of Jesus

Too Much travelled to the UK

In a similar story, Too Much of Junka Town fame previously moved from Ghana to London and shared his story in an interview with SVTV Africa.

The actor said he moved from Ghana to London because economic conditions in the country were too harsh.

During the interview, Too Much revealed that the movie industry in Ghana was not very lucrative.

