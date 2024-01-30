A renowned Ghanaian herbal medicine practitioner, Dr Grace Boadu, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024

News of Dr Boadu's death, the CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital, caused a big stir on social media as many Ghanaians were left surprised

Information emerging online suggests that Dr Boadu might have slipped in her bathroom and hit her head on the floor

Ghanaians have been hit with news of the sudden death of Dr Grace Boadu, the CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital.

The news, which first surfaced in the evening on Monday, January 29, 2024, took over social media, with many expressing shock.

Following her death, the question on many lips and on social media has been, "What killed Dr Grace Boadu?"

Cause of Dr Grace Boadu's death?

Information about the circumstances of Dr Grace Boadu's death has been sketchy except for a few shared online.

Initially, her death had been attributed to a protracted illness which is claimed to have put her down for some months now.

But later information shared in a Ghpage video suggests that the Grace Gift Herbal Hospital CEO slipped and fell in her bathroom.

According to the narration, sources indicate Dr Boadu was home alone when the slip happened and thus could not get help on time.

While both accounts cannot be verified yet, the 'fall in the bathroom' seems to be the one resonating with social media users.

Who is Dr Grace Boadu?

Dr Boadu was a trained nurse from the St. Gilbert Nursing College in Kumasi. After graduating from school, she worked at County Hospital, Kumasi and Mary Lucy Hospital.

She quit her profession to establish Grace Gift Herbal Hospital and Laboratory Services after discovering she had the gift of using herbs to treat various ailments, especially infertility and stroke.

