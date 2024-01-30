The sudden death of Dr Grace Boadi, a renowned herbal doctor has thrown many Ghanaians into a state of mourning

Scores of celebrities who testified of the doctor's easy-going character and philanthropic works have eulogised her

Young poet and public speaker, Nakeeyat has recounted the first time she met the doctor

Ghanaian herbal doctor and CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital, Dr Grace Boadu has been confirmed dead.

News of her sudden demise at her plush mansion in Tantra Hills has been confirmed by the management of her hospital.

Scores of celebrities including Nakeeyat Dramani who became acquainted with the doctor while she was alive have sung her praises online.

Nakeeyat mourns Dr Grace Boadu

Nakeeyat recounts the first moment she met Dr Grace Boadu

On January 30, 2024, a day after Dr Grace Boadu's demise, the young poet and public speaker, Nakeeyat shared a video of her first encounter with the doctor.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young socialite was happy interacting with the doctor who seemed to have grown fond of Nakeeyat's brilliance and eloquence.

Details of the renowned doctor's death are still scanty. Some unconfirmed reports claim an accident in the doctor's bathroom led to her untimely demise.

Popular religious leader, Ajagurajah has also shared his thoughts on the doctor's death saying that she was attacked spiritually.

Netizens react to Dr Grace Boadu's untimely death

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts about the unfortunate incident.

vigabwoy_network said:

Her smile alone

nakeeyat.maame wrote:

awwww RIP Doctor

babyrahma_12 commented:

Aww I remember this video RIP

ama.8406 noted:

I saw some post on Facebook concerning her death so I decided to run to Instagram aaa see ei tomorrow is nt promise ampa

obis_bridals shared:

She came back last Friday from South Africa,eiiii what a world

nyarkobaawiahfrank added:

Can't believe this

Footages of Dr Grace Boadu's mansion pop up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video showing the plush house belonging to the late Dr Grace Boadu which has left many in sorrow.

The mansion with its gorgeous interior has made it evident that Dr Grace Boadu lived a life of luxury.

