More news concerning the passing of Dr Grace Boadu has surfaced on social media as many shared their thoughts

According to reports, the family is set to hold a press conference, and also Dr Boadu's mother and her child are set to fly to Ghana from Belgium

Many people were still sad about the passing of the doctor as they expressed their sadness in the comments

An update regarding the passing of the founder of Gracegift Herbal Clinic Dr Grace Boadu has emerged on social media.

Update on Dr Grace Boadu's mother and child

Reports have indicated that the mother of the late Dr Grace Boadu and her child are set to travel to Ghana for the final funeral rights of the late herbalist.

According to a post by famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, the family would be flying from Belgium where they resided.

It is also known that the family will hold a press conference to share details about the funeral and any burning questions people may have surrounding the passing of their beloved doctor.

Below are details about Dr Grace Boadu's mother and child reported by Zionfelix on Instagram.

Ghanaians reacted to the news

The news touched many hearts as they shared their condolences in their comment section. Below are some of the reactions:

akosua3821 said:

Am all in tears because I really know this woman I was her worker in that laboratory at Kumasi branch. Dr.is a very kind and good person we will forever miss her. Rest well Dr

gyamfi.francis.549 said:

Efunu no nso press conference???

naawright1 said:

I do not know Dr. Grace in person but the amount of knowledge the lady had, made me love her so much. It saddens my heart that she passed away. My deepest condolences to you Zion and her family.

sparklescreationz said:

Hmm May God grant her rest

