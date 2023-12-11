Moesha Boduong beamed in a sizzling bedroom video in which she showed off her dance moves and incredible body

The actress did not deliver star performance, but she grabbed the attention of netizens, including singer Okyeame Kwame

Since posting the footage on her Instagram account, people have been showering her with admiration

Actress and social media personality Moesha Boduong has repeatedly demonstrated that she can dress to kill but cannot dance to save her own life.

It hasn't, however, stopped her from capturing fun moments with herself and sharing the happy times with fans.

Moesha Boduong drops bedroom video. Photo credit: moeshaboduong.

Source: Instagram

In her latest video, the actress filmed herself dancing in front of the camera. Her moves were not flawless, but she looked charming while dancing.

Moesha Boduong grooved to a song by rapper Obrafour, which bears her name, e, featuring rapper Sarkodie.

She posted the video on Instagram on Saturday, December 9, and it promptly received a collective jawdrop from fans.

Watch the video below:

Fans notice Moesha's ability to shake and gyrate

Her video has amassed 3,000 views and over 60 comments, including remarks from singer Okyeame Kwame. Many gushed over Moesha Boduong.

Okyeamekwame said:

Beautiful video. I miss you

SammyDee said:

Wow see body. I still love your shape paa.

Mina_mcbruce commented:

Pretty Moe .

Olwayo said:

The waist in whining. Queen Moehsa.

Afiaadepaprilla said:

She's glowing .

Nana_ama_harrison indicated:

U looking good, babe.

Thatmelaninguy gushed:

Moe, my childhood friend…. You are stronger than ever. You come back like a wrecking ball! .

Donzylux said:

Ghana,s No. 1.

Naa_soo_fine gushed:

Bring back the flavour, girl .

Riskybaybaybay commented:

Today de3 on point!.

Babynaajuly said:

Shee Peter , the only female among Jesus' disciples.

Get_thick_in2weeks said:

Love you ❤️.

Shield_baby indicated:

You are pretty.

Leonardcarter885 stated:

Beautiful woman, you make some men very happy one day.

Plus-size lady dances in African wear

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that social media sensation ValbabyyyofVSC set pulses racing on October 20 when she performed a series of spicy dance moves on Instagram.

She wore a form-fitting African print as she showed off her flawless dark skin and fashion sense.

While showing off her dance moves, the young lady strategically flexed her curvy physique. She shook her hips as she wowed her audience with her impressive moves.

Pretty lady flaunts curvy look

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Valbabyofvsc raked thousands of views for a video showing her voluptuous figure and charming beauty.

In the footage on social media, Valbabyofvsc shows that she can strut in heels. She donned a sleeveless top matching her tight leggings and rocked a pair of stiletto heels.

The video in which Valbabyofvsc flexes her grit features her spectacles and accessories, including a bracelet and earrings.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh