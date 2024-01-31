Akwaboah Jnr Advises Fellow Musicians Not To Depend On The Government: "It's A Waste Of Time"
- Ghanaian highlife singer Akwaboah Jnr has advised his fellow artistes not to wait for the government to solve the problems in the music industry
- In an interview with D Black on his show, "The Uncut Show," he addressed some issues faced in the music industry
- Akwaboah's video sparked a reaction online
Renowned Ghanaian highlife singer Akwaboah Jnr has admonished his fellow artistes on how best to deal with issues faced in the music industry.
According to the renowned artiste, the government has been unable to fix the music industry's dire situation. Hence, nobody should wait for them.
Akwaboah stressed in the video that rather than waiting for government support, artistes should take the initiative to invest in their profession, promote their work, and work with others.
Akwaboah warned musicians not to anticipate favours or interventions from the government, expressing his opinion that not enough has been done to help the creative arts business.
Instead, he advocated for the government to establish regulations, infrastructure, and tax breaks that would encourage the industry's expansion.
He said in the interview:
"I encourage every musician out there to find ways to accomplish your goals instead of expecting someone else to do it for you. Waiting for someone to enter government and fix the showbiz industry or address your concerns will be a futile effort
The Posti Me crooner said he preferred being a vocalist to an instrumentalist because of the thrill of performing live.
Mr Drew and Jupitar were both present during the interview. Watch below.
Ghanaians react to the video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See some below.
Ben Blessing said:
His sound needs to be better
Themensquarters said:
They need to work on the sound
Fiifi Forson said:
They can improve the sound
Yaa Bitha said:
I love these three men
