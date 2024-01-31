Musician, Fameye has been seen on a video set with Ghanaian veteran actor, Koofori

The snippet of Fameye's upcoming release has thrown many of her fans into anticipation as they count down to the release day

Music executive and talent manager, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh told YEN.com.gh that Fameye's new video is most likely part of a brilliant strategy to onboard a new banger

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Fameye is rumoured to be working towards a new release.

The singer stood many of his fans up after a collaboration with Black Sherif last year failed to materialise.

The long silence from the musician has plunged many of his fans into a period of unending anticipation.

Koo Fori and Fameye Photo source: Instagram/Fameye, Instagram/KooFori

Fameye prepares to release his first track of the year

A recent video making rounds online has ramped up fans' hopes for a brand new Fameye song.

The last time he released new music was last year August when his explosive hit single "Not God" came out after which he featured Stonebwoy on a remix.

In the video, Fameye was seen on set with the veteran actor popularly known for his role in the Ghanaian TV series, Efiewura.

The video has garnered a lot of traction from industry insiders including blogger ZionFelix who heralded Fameye's upcoming project with Koo Fori saying its an "intergenerational friendship and partnership we love to see."

According to music executive and talent manager, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, Fameye has proven himself to be an artiste who is intentional about everything and there is no doubt his next track will blow his fans away. This video should be part of a brilliant strategy to onboard this new banger in the offing."

Netizens react to Fameye's upcoming single

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to the mysterious video of Fameye and Koo Fori.

nanaboateng579 said:

Trust

obalegendworld wrote:

With positive energy in this song if he uses English for words, it will be more popular across the globe.

vibepositivemoore said:

Wow I'm in love with this track

Amerado recounts how Fameye saved him from depression

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper, Amerado had opened up about how a depression episode he battled in 2019.

In Amerado's interview, he acknowledged the impact of Fameye on his life and career, recalling how he got him out of depression.

