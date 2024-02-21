Sarkodie has said why he is flexible in language usage in his music, sharing that he has family and friends from different ethnicities around him

In an X post, he quoted a fan who was praising him for his ability to blend different Ghanaian languages into his music

According to the rapper, his grandmother is Ewe and Fante, his wife Ga and Ada, while his sound engineer was also Hausa

Sarkodie, one of Ghana’s most popular and successful rappers, has talked about the reason behind his versatility in language usage in his music. The award-winning artist, who is known for rapping in Twi, English, and Pidgin, said he has family and friends from different ethnicities around him.

Sarkodie replied to the fan and said:

Grandma Ewe x Fanti, wifey Ada / Ga , sound engineer Hausa

Sarkodie’s fans were impressed by his response and commended him for his diversity and inclusivity. They also expressed their admiration for his music and his skills as a rapper.

Sarkodie receives praise from fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

OriginalObeng said:

How about the Nzema? Coz I remember you said me rappi ewe, Dagbani ne nezema no fra - alata samina

farcry99 commented:

Sark if your wifey be Ga dierrr then u don’t have a problem with tasty tantalising foods at home.

intellisbetan wrote:

He can use this music to crown himself as THE BEST RAPPER.More

enyo_austina commented:

The fact that he has small ewe genesim happy

eagleyez7 reacted:

Your man get ewe background. Proper alata samina rapper

