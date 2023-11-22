A video of Shugatiti shaking her backside seriously on Akwaboah at his Lighthouse album listening party has generated diverse conversations on social media

In the video, Akwaboah was standing in the middle of Shugatiti and Benedicta Gafah when the former lady jumped in front of him to display her fire moves

Many people were not

Entrepreneur and socialite Shugatiti caused a frenzy on social media when a video of her shaking her backside seriously on musician Akwaboah in the presence of actress Benedicta Gafah emerged online.

Shugatiti shook her backside on Akwaboah

In the video, Akwaboah was dressed in white as he stood in the middle of Benedicta Gafah and Shugatiti.

During the course of their discussion, Shugatiti stood in front of Akwaboah, bent her body and began to shake her backside vigorously on him while Benedicta Gafah looked on.

The trio were spotted at the Lighthouse album listening party of the musician that was held on the night of November 21, 2023.

Video of Shugatiti shaking her backside seriously on Akwaboah at his Lighthouse album listening party.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video

While others admired how playful Shugatiti was in the video, others were unhappy with her actions.

Others also spoke about Benedicta Gafah's strange facial expressions when the Pot of Shuga CEO shook her backside on Akwaboah.

calistabenedicta said:

Man just shift .

n__diamond said:

Girl yi pre dodo.

1_real_khedira said:

Derrr noh shuga wan do advert give Akwb

emmelda said:

I love Shuga. She is so excited and playful while someone is “frying” herself. Life is short YOLO

emeraldfally said:

U could clearly see Dicta is embarrassed kra SMH

gentle_rasta_gh said:

She shouldn’t put stains on Akwaboah shirt ooo, the makeup alone

afrifamavisowusu said:

One is class, and one is classroom. Hmmmm….if you know, you know

emeraldfally said:

Akwaboah the gentle guy, hmmm sugar know your audience ehh

Another video of Shugatiti dancing on Akwaboah at his Lighthouse album listening party.

Shugatiti reveals she pays GH¢4k as rent and GH¢11k for two nights at Kempinski

In another story about Shugatiti, YEN.com.gh reported that the socialite and entrepreneur revealed that she pays GH¢4k as rent monthly at West Trasacco in an interview with Zionfelix.

She also added that she does not like saving money and that last week, she spent GH¢11k for two nights at Kempinski Hotel to feel good about herself.

Many people shared their thoughts on the revelations she made in the video.

