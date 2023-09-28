Mr Drew has replied Kuami Eugene after he alleged that he wrote 80 percent of the former's hit song Case

In the post, Mr Drew urged Kuami Eugene to come again with his statement

Many people commented on his post and asked him whether the allegations made by Kuami Eugene were true or not

Singer Mr Drew has responded to allegations made by his fellow singer concerning the former's recently released hit song Case.

Mr Drew replies Kuami Eugene

Taking to his X account, Mr Drew told Kuami Eugene to come again about his statements concerning the song. He added a meme to the post, which caused a frenzy on social media.

This comes after Kuami Eugene, in an interview with media personality Naana Donkor Arthur, disclosed that he contributed to the success of Mr Drew's banger Case.

Kuami Eugene stated that he wrote 80 percent of the song's lyrics and that Mr Drew had not given him credit and paid for his services.

Below is Mr Drew's reply to Kuami Eugene's allegations.

Ghanaians react to Mr Drew's reply to Kuami Eugene's allegations

Many people told Mr Drew that he should have credited Kuami Eugene when he released the song. Others also asked him whether the allegations made by Kuami Eugene were true.

@Quophieparadise said:

He say he wrote the song for you. You didn’t credit him. The hook all he wey he carry give you. He say you come record the tune for ein house all

@akkette_ said:

There's nothing wrong if a songwriter writes a song for you to perform chairman. Some of the biggest singers in the world have people writing for them. It ain't like you're a rapper for you to feel ashamed....even rappers these days have ghostwriters....chill and do the needful

@wofaase_ said:

So what make we do you sakora men for this country inside ‍♂️

@kaytoons_studio said:

he said he wrote the song like 80% true or false? No need for memes here. let’s be serious in this country

@edemgabby said:

What percentage was written for you?

