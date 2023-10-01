Ghanaian singer Akwaboah Jnr interred his late father, Kwadwo Akwaboah, on Saturday, September 30

He received support from celebrated entertainers such as Nana Ama McBrown, Fameye, and many others

The bereaved singer and his colleague stars who attended the burial service were captured in touching visuals online

Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr has laid his late father, Kwadwo Akwaboah, to rest following an emotional pre-burial service.

The singer announced the passing of his father, also a prominent highlife musician, on social media on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Nana Ama McBrown, Fameye, and other stars mourn with Akwaboah Jnr as singer buries his late dad. Photo credit: sammykaymedia.

Source: Instagram

The late Kwadwo Akwaboah was interred in his hometown of Trede in Ghana's Ashanti Region. Akwaboah Jnr and his family held a wake keeping for loved ones to deliver their last honour to his remains on Friday, September 29, before the final burial on Saturday, September 30.

Ghanaian celebs mourn with Akwaboah Jnr

Prominent Ghanaian entertainers such as Nana Ama McBrown, Amakye Dede, Fameye, Matilda Asante, and many others were at the funeral service to commiserate with the singer and his family.

Emotional scenes showing the moments McBrown and the other entertainment personalities at the ceremony have emerged.

Watch the videos below:

Singer Akwaboah Jnr's late dad goes home

McBrown and other stars perform at the funeral service

Photos of Nana Ama McBrown and other celebs at the funeral of Akwaboah Jnr's late dad

Source: YEN.com.gh