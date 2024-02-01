Freezy Macbones and his daughter travelled to Zanzibar, Tanzania, and visited the Maalum pool and had loads of fun

The boxer shared the video on Instagram, and in the video, they seemed to be having a very good time at the pool

In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians were excited to see the father and daughter duo and praised Freezy

Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones and his daughter recently took a trip to Zanzibar, Tanzania, where they visited the Maalum pool, a stunning natural attraction.

Freezy Macbones and his daughter at Maalum pool. Photo Source: freezy_macbones_official

Source: Instagram

The boxer shared a video of their fun-filled day on his Instagram account, where he has over 150k followers.

In the video, Freezy and his daughter could be seen splashing around in the clear blue water, surrounded by lush greenery. They also posed for some adorable photos and bonded at the pool.

The Maalum pool is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Zanzibar. It is a unique natural swimming pool in Paje, Zanzibar. The word Maalum means "Special" in the Swahili language. The pool is a place people visit to reconnect with nature.

Freezy and daughter warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

shaayeradresse said:

Same as my late Dad, may Allah grant him Jannah ❤️

lavieto55 wrote:

Your a good father and god bless you for your little princess happy

sophiafrance678 wrote:

No man born of a woman can decive this little princess with love

k_imimi commented:

Your videos with Michelle bring me so much joy! Beautiful memories

skantymoore wrote:

You really they make your kiddie feel waaaa big shadout to u

tris_ky said:

You have set the bar so high for whoever she will be with. God bless you for being a good father❤️

Freezy Macbones boxes with daughter again

In another story, Freezy Macbones, in a video, bonded with his adorable daughter by teaching her how to box.

In the sweet footage, the boxer and his child were both draped in boxing gear, with Freezy barking out instructions to the little girl.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were pleased to witness the father-daughter bond on display.

