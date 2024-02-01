American rapper, Rick Ross has shared his plans to create an Africa-themed project with African artistes

The hip-hop rapper unveiled his plans to feature the continent's top names including Stonebwoy

Rick Ross's plans have excited scores of Ghanaian music listeners who have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the upcoming collaboration

American rapper and record executive William Leonard Roberts II, known as Rick Ross, has disclosed that he is working on a new Africa-focused project.

The musician shared a video on his IG stories saying he wants the upcoming project to foster collaborations with the continent's top musicians.

In a video making rounds online, the rapper named Stonebwoy as one of several collaborators on his radar for the upcoming project.

Rick Ross set to feature Stonebwoy Photo Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Rick Ross shares his excitement to work with Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy will be one of several African artistes including Tanzania's Diamond Platinumz and Nigeria's Yemi Alade to be on Rick Ross's upcoming project.

Rick Ross and Stonebwoy's artistic relationship can be traced back to 2017 when they both appeared on Sizzla's Shoot Ya remix.

Last year, the American rapper publicly heralded Stonebwoy and endorsed his explosive star-studded 5th Dimension album.

Rick Ross's new announcement has increased fans' anticipation as they count down to his collaboration with the Ghanaian musician, proudly nicknamed the founder of the Afro-dancehall genre.

Netizens react to Rick Ross's announcement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Rick Ross's upcoming collaboration with Stonebwoy.

@OriafoBaba noted:

Ghana is bless having stonebwoy, this year alone this guy have been bless with several international shows and international feature.....you think is a joke...keep playing with God blessings.

@thehighestblog said:

I guess Rick Ross doesn’t know Burna Boy he knows only The Ghana boy Stonebwoy

@JaidynManuel wrote;

Great stuff, the way to Ghana always

@MaameAmaAdoma added:

This is nice. Ghanaian music yo the whole world ❤️

Stonebwoy links up with Meek Mill

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the possibility of Stonebwoy collaborating with American rapper, Meek Mill.

The rapper who has confessed his love for Ghana on several occasions was seen interacting with Stonebwoy on a call, raising fans' hopes for a collaboration.

Source: YEN.com.gh