An adorable video of Nana Ama McBrown doing her daughter Baby Maxin's hair and helping her dress up for a party has melted many hearts in the comments on her YouTube Channel

In the video, Baby Maxin was applying lip gloss while telling her mother her plans for her 5th birthday party

She told her mother the type of party she wanted, the guests who would be invited and those who wouldn't, among other things

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown updated the YouTube Channel of her daughter Baby Maxin with an adorable video of her helping the little girl get ready to attend a friend's party with her father Maxwell Mawu Mensah.

McBrown styles Baby Maxin for a party while talking about her upcoming 5th birthday

In the introduction of the video, Nana Ama McBrown acknowledged that it was always a struggle styling Baby Maxin's hair. She noted that some parts of the video where her daughter proved stubborn were deleted.

With Baby Maxin's birthday approaching, she shared how she wanted her special day, February 21, 2024, to be celebrated, when she turned 5.

Speaking about those who would be invited, the four-year-old said,

"The girls. Only the girls. But Ato is part. The rest of the boys are not part."

She said she wanted a big birthday cake which should be beautifully crafted by her uncle and one of her aunties should handle the presents.

Video of Baby Maxin getting her hair done by her mother Nana Ama McBrown while she speaks about her upcoming 5th birthday party.

