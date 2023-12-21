Baby Maxin, the daughter of Nana Ama McBrown, is growing into a beautiful young lady as new photos have emerged on her official Instagram page

The little princess dressed like a ballerina while beaming with smiles and posing elegantly in photos

Many people admired how beautiful she looked in the pictures and complimented her

Baby Maxin, the daughter of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, got many gushing over her as she slayed in a ballerina outfit in photos.

Baby Maxin and her mother, Nana Ama McBrown, in photos. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown and @iambabymaxin

Source: Instagram

Baby Maxin dazzles in a white ballerina outfit

In the photo, Baby Maxin looked ethereal in a white ballerina outfit made out of tulle and lace fabrics.

She wore ballerina shoes, had her natural hair held in a bun styled with a white ribbon and wore white stockings underneath the ballerina dress.

The daughter of Nana Ama McBrown looked happy as she posed elegantly in the pictures while beaming with smiles.

In the caption of the post, Baby Maxin tagged herself as a princess. Since she is a minor, her parents manage her Instagram account on her behalf.

"Princess ," Baby Maxin wrote in the caption.

Photos of Baby Maxin slaying in a ballerina outfit.

Ghanaians react to Baby Maxin's new photos

Many people filled the comment section with love and heart emojis as they complimented Baby Maxin. They spoke about how beautiful she looked in the pictures.

Below are some of the comments:

albyablord said:

Our finest Baby! Maxine papabi ❤️❤️❤️

whats_up_gh said:

Beautiful daughter of a queen

myzz_lisa_ said:

You are blessed Baby Maxin cos ur mom is loved by all

sammy_highcourt said:

Look at her❤️

_annrichel said:

Beautiful ballerina

_annrichel said:

Baby Maxin to the world

akualipsynana said:

Beautiful

afia1604 said:

Awwww my sweet pie pie.

Nana Ama McBrown, Baby Maxin and Adepa dance to Rihanna's song

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown and her children, Baby Maxin and Adepa, danced joyfully in an adorable video on TikTok.

They danced to Rihanna's 2005 banger 'If It’s Lovin’ That You Want'. Many people admired how happy Adepa looked in her new home as they talked about how beautifully she was growing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh