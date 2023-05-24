TV personality Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, looked all grown up as she engaged her mother in a conversation

In the video, Baby Maxin was seated in a studio with paper notes in front of her like a proper newscaster

Her mother, McBrown, was heard having a conversation with her in the background

Ghanaian TV host Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin, got everyone talking as she acted like her mother on set.

Maxin Mawushi Mensah, popularly called Baby Maxin, looked all grown up in the video.

The young celebrity chit-chatted with her mother so eloquently that it warmed the hearts of all in the studio.

Baby Maxin has already proved she is a natural in front of the camera.

She looked poised and competent behind the news reading desk as she frown her beautiful face in concentration.

The pride in Nana Ama McBrown's voice in the background tells how contented she is about her daughter's exponential growth.

In the video, Baby Maxin sweetly called out to her mother after responding that she was reading the news.

Her charming smile and bubbly disposition made it clear she was taking after her gifted mother.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Baby Maxin acting like a newscaster in an adorable video

Many openly admired Baby Maxin's intelligence and exciting personality.

Nana Ama McBrown reveals she wants more children, but she cannot conceive naturally

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Nana Ama McBrown disclosing one of her deepest secrets about her ability to conceive.

The Onua TV presenter sadly revealed that she cannot get pregnant naturally.

She added that even though she would love more children, she cannot put her body through the trauma of artificial insemination again.

