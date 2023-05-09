Gorgeous TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has uncovered the secret to her successful show-hosting skills

In a short video, McBrown took viewers through the stages involved in getting her show running, from preparation to execution

She bravely showed her no-makeup face as she revealed parts of her undressed

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nana Ama McBrown is one of Ghana's most influential brand ambassadors.

Her latest venture, Onua Showtime with McBrown, has been the talk of town for months.

Onua Showtime is the second time McBrown is trending after her abrupt departure from UTV.

Nana Ama McBrown poses, shows stages involved in the preparation for Onua Showtime Image: @iamamamcbrown @McBrown TV

Source: Youtube

In a short video shared on her official YouTube channel, Nana Ama shared her journey to a successful show with her followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Hi, everyone. My name is Nana Ama Agyemang McBrown. Welcome to my page McBrown on TV. Thank you so much for subscribing. Thank you for watching and thank you for sharing. This is what I go through every day to get you watching and smiling - Onua Showtime! Please, I want to build it with you every day.

McBrown left United Showbiz to start Onua Showtime after joining the Media General family.

According to McBrown, she did not have a contract with UTV and hence, did not see the need to inform them about her move. UTV also took her show off the air a few weeks later without telling her.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Nana Ama McBrown's behind-the-scenes for Onua Showtime

McBrown is truly loved as many pledged to watch Onua TV because of her.

Dorothy Donkor wrote:

I can't stop praising this lady. I'm extremely proud of her.

Dankwa Banahene said:

Yesterday's show was fantastic. My mum was really touched. In fact, the whole house was touched. We love u McBrown ❤. Onua showtime

AJ Media commented:

You look so amazing ❤️God bless you and the crew for coming up with this educative show. Indeed, Onua TV modwen y3 ho ampa. We pray for more success Empress ❤️

Crowd mobs McBrown's car in traffic. They show her massive love

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that hawkers and pedestrians surrounded Nana Ama McBrown's car while she was in traffic.

The people were excited to see and touch her as she embraced them.

Since the video went viral, many have commented on how blessed the Onua TV presenter is.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh