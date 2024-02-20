Kyeiwaa, in a heartwarming video that made its way to TikTok, danced happily and flaunted her youthful look in her old age

Veteran Ghanaian actress Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, known in showbiz circles as Kyeiwaa, has shown that age is just a number in a viral video that has melted many hearts on social media.

Ghanaian actress Kyeiwaa. Photo Source: joaster

Source: TikTok

The video, which was posted on TikTok by a user named @josaster, captured the 60-year-old star dancing joyfully and displaying her youthful look in her old age.

The actress, known for her role in numerous Ghanaian movies, had on a simple outfit with a cloth wrapped around her waist as she performed a traditional Kete dance to the admiration of netizens. Kete is a royal dance among the Akan people of Ghana that symbolises power and the richness of Asante culture.

Kyeiwaa sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Bra Abu1 said:

whenever kyeiwa is happily dancing like this, consider someone is spiritually in trouble . her mission is complete

Invincible king commented:

I ask for two things for you, long life n strength

Abenajoy wrote:

This is exactly her dance moves after she has worked on somebody spiritually

hajiaisrich commented:

So this woman has not changed her dancing skills ..longlive kyeiwaa

Am Mad n u too said:

No makeup but beauty dey.

Source: YEN.com.gh