Ghanaian American comedian Michael Blackson has thrown a jab at Nigerians after their AFCON 2023 semi-final victory.

Nigeria defeated South Africa in Bouake on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, to book their place in Sunday's final. The Super Eagles triumphed 4-2 on penalties after a pulsating 1-1 draw.

Michael Blackson has reacted to Nigeria's win over South Africa Photo source; @caf_online, @michaelblackson

Source: Instagram

Despite their. impressive performance, Blackson still found a way to troll the Nigerians while congratulating their team.

In a post on his X (Twitter) page, the comic actor drew a comparison between the Nigerian team and Ghanaian Jollof rice. He also compared Ghana's team, which was booted out of AFCON 2023 at the group stage,

"Nigeria your football team is as good as Ghana Jollof. Naija Jollof is as bad as Ghana football team," he said.

