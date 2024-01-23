Chris Hughton has been sacked as the Ghana Black Stars coach after less than a year on the job

Hughton was relieved of his duties after the Black Stars were eliminated from the 2023 AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire

The Ghana Football Association has also decided to dissolve the Black Stars technical team

Chris Hughton has been sacked as the Ghana Black Stars coach after a disastrous AFCON campaign that saw Ghana eliminated from the group stage.

The Ghana Football Association announced the sacking on its website.

The Association's Executive Council has also decided to dissolve the Black Stars technical team.

"The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars," the association noted.

The Black Stars failed to win three group-stage matches at AFCON.

The team picked up just two points and finished third in Group B after a disappointing 2-2 draw against Mozambique on Monday after conceding twice in added time.

Despite the draw, Ghana had a chance of qualifying for the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams, but Cameroon’s 3-2 win over The Gambia knocked the team out.

Prior to this, Ghana suffered defeat in its first game of the tournament, against Cape Verde.

This was followed by a 2-2 draw in a game against Egypt.

Hughton was appointed head coach in February 2023, replacing Otto Addo.

Addo's contract had expired after he led Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.

Upon taking over, Hughton oversaw some of Ghana’s qualifiers for AFCON 2023 and some 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Before the head coach position, Hughton served as the Technical Adviser of the Black Stars.

Hughton Accepts Responsibility For Black Stars' Woes

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Hughton accepted responsibility for Ghana's woes in the AFCON.

The 65-year-old, who took absolute control of the Black Stars as head coach in 2023, absolved his players of blame for the poor performance.

