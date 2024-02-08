Ghanaian content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon has sent a strong message to Nigerians ahead of the AFCON finals

The Ghanaian YouTuber who was expecting South Africa to crash Nigeria was disappointed when the Super Eagles grabbed their final slot

A message he sent to Nigerian fans has refuelled the infamous Ghana versus Naija banter online

Ever since Ghana crashed out of the ongoing AFCON tournament with only two points after three group games, Accra-based YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has constantly prayed for Nigeria to suffer the same fate.

The Super Eagles have now booked their final slot at the ongoing AFCON, edging past South Africa after a dramatic penalty shootout during the semi-final stage.

The Ghanaian content creator reacted to Nigeria's victory with a video of him with teary-red eyes, which has got many fans talking.

Kwadwo Sheldon cautions Naija ahead of AFCON finals Photo source: Instagram/Kwadwo Sheldon

Kwadwo Sheldon plans to troll Nigerians after AFCON final

Game after game, throughout the ongoing AFCON, Kwadwo Sheldon and several Nigerian personalities, including footballer Victor Boniface, have gone at each other online.

In Kwadwo Sheldon's reaction video after Nigeria's semi-final game, the YouTuber, seen in a Black Stars jersey, admitted that he was expecting the South Africans to triumph over the Super Eagles so he could unleash his trolling.

The renowned YouTuber who is bent on trolling the Nigerians said in his video that "an agenda delayed is not agenda denied", exposing his wish for the Nigerians to miss out on the trophy.

Netizens react to Kwadwo Sheldon's caution to Nigerians

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Kwadwo Sheldon's video.

fatia_musa said:

If dey win,di3r no be small dem go drag u oo

n_a_d_y___ wrote:

Agenda delayed is not agenda denied ampa

pat_enchill commented:

The final deɛ, they are there but you see the Cup , they won’t even see its shadow in their country

sarima_simba added:

Even if Ghanaian swallow Microsoft dem no fit excel to this stage

