A number of Ghanaian celebrities took to their various social media pages toshare their thoughts on the game between Nigeria and South Africa which saw the former advance to the finals of the 2023 AFCON

Some of these celebs include broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, actress Yvonne Nelson and many others

YEN.com.gh compiled some of their reactions

After Nigeria beat South Africa on penalties and qualified to the finals of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) many Ghanaian celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts on the game.

Yvonne Nelson, Nana Aba Anamoah and Kwadwo Sheldon in photos from left to right. Image Credit: @yvonnenelson, @thenanaaba and @kwadwosheldon

Source: Instagram

Below are reactions from some Ghanaian celebrities as Nigeria qualified to the 2023 AFCON finals

Actor Prince David Osei, seasoned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, actress Akuapem Poloo, famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon and many Ghanaian celebrities took to their various social media account to share their thoughts.

While others were excited that Nigeria made it to the finals of the 2023 AFCON, others were surprised that South Africa did not put up an exceptional performance in the penalty shoot out after an exciting one in their game against Cape Verde.

@thenanaaba said:

Naija, cook the Ghanaians very well for me

@yvonnenelsongh said:

After ONE LOVE……

@DBLACKGH said:

Eiii South Africa

@thenanaaba said:

Super congrats to the Super Eagles for soaring into the finals. What a team. Such a great spirit. That’s how you play for your country unlike some piiippos

Man predicts the outcome of the 2023 AFCON finals between Nigeria and Ivory Coast

YEN.com.gh reported that a white man caused a stir with his latest prediction regarding the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria booked their place in the final by winning South Africa in the semis and would face Ivory Coast, who won DR Congo in the other semi-final match.

In a new video, the oyinbo man predicted the full-time score and went on to name the goal scorers for both sides

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh