Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, will be turning five years old very soon

Ahead of the milestone birthday, Maxin, has told her mother of her plans to have a mega party with her friends in school

In a video, she shared her guest list and it included only one boy, leaving many of her followers wondering

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Maxin Mawushie Mensah, a.k.a. Baby Maxin, is gearing up to celebrate her fifth birthday in style.

In her latest video, Maxin discussed her birthday party plans after indicating to her mother that she wanted a celebration.

Maxin, whose birthday will fall on February 21, revealed her guest list to her mother, and it got the actress surprised.

According to the little girl, she would love to celebrate her birthday with her classmates but did not want any of the boys in her class to attend. She, however, made an exemption for one boy named Ato, who is probably her favourite in class.

She nodded her head when asked if she wanted to have a big party before proceeding to tell her mother:

"Only the girls, but Ato is part but the rest of the boys are not part of it."

Watch below for Maxin's video as shared on her YouTube channel:

Baby Maxin's video excites her admirers

The video got many of Baby Maxin's admirers excited as they shared varying opinions.

@BB_Gist said:

Even Maxin start dey fear men, make u no fear then see

@hannahboakye3857 said:

Ato is a lucky boy

@user-cf8lf5hy1x said:

This girl is very smart. For her age she’s able to hold conversations and make her disagreements known to her mom. So cute❤

@OhemaaBridget-yg7ky said:

Now I know why McBrown love Afronita so much because baby maxin look like Afronita who else notice that

Baby Maxin poses elegantly in a ballerina outfit

Meanwhile, Baby Maxin turned into a beautiful young lady as photos of her emerged on her official Instagram page.

The adorable girl dressed like a ballerina while beaming with smiles and posing elegantly in photos.

Many people admired how beautiful she looked in the pictures and complimented her.

