Safo Newman went viral after Sarkodie endorsed his new and inspirational song, Akokoa

The song has gone on to chart on several streaming platforms including Audiomack and iTunes

A plush-looking Ghanaian lady who complained about Safo Newman's looks in a recent video has offered to sponsor the new artiste

2024 started on a high-striding note for the young Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Safo Newman right after Sarkodie endorsed his new song, Akokoa.

Sarkodie said he felt the song and remarked that Safo Newman ticked all the boxes as a musician.

The musician who has now become one of the most sought-after names in the media has caught the eye of a plush-looking suitress.

Posh lady offers to sponsor Safo Newman

Apart from music, Safo Newman's unassuming looks are part of the things his new fans love talking about.

Recently he opened up about his real age and many fans couldn't believe he was that old.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a plush-looking lady complained about the young musician's looks saying "he looked famished and unhealthy."

She offered to sponsor the "Akokoa" hitmaker and even hinted at a possible romantic relationship with him.

Netizens react to the proposal from Safo Newman's sponsor

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to the offer from Safo Newman's admirer.

Ken Spyno said:

Safo Newman was my twi teacher way back in 1998

StarBoy Casindy wrote:

Wow this lady is bold, she’s telling the truth

Joseph Nathaniel Kwajo Okoto quizzed:

Who is this one too ahhh go tell Jaden Smith say make he go find better food then eat.. if u won't push him don't talk unnecessary things

Candy Bee remarked:

Ooowww.... Maame he is not sick Wai... What really is important is he is talented artiste he will bounce good Wai very soon

Joseph Nathaniel Kwajo Okoto added:

Safo Newman gets a lookalike

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted an old photo of three primary student footballers which had gone viral.

The photo received significant traction from netizens because they perceived two of the young boys in the photo were Safo Newman and Mohammed Kudus.

