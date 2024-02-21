Baby Maxin, the daughter of Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown, marked her 5th birthday on February 21, 2024, and to celebrate, lovely pictures of her looking like a fairytale princess were shared on her Instagram page

Her mother also took to her page to drop a heartwarming message to her and shared more of her pictures from her 5th birthday photoshoot

American-based Ghanaian DJ DJ Switch, media personality Cookie Tee and many others have wished her well as she turned a year older

Baby Maxin, the daughter of actress Nana Ama McBrown, turned a year older on February 21, 2024, and to celebrate her special day, lovely pictures were shared on her Instagram page, @iambabymaxin.

Baby Maxin clad in pink on her 5th birthday

For her 5th birthday photoshoot, Baby Maxin was clad in pink, and so was the setup where the photos were taken.

She looked like a fairytale princess in her pink tulle dress. The dress was styled with a multicoloured top layered over the tulle fabric.

As a princess, she wore a tiara with different coloured elements on its crown over her neatly styled braids.

The setup for the photoshoot was designed with several pink flowers and white and green flowers to add texture. Maxin @ 5, written in gold, was placed on a board behind her to signify her age.

Below is a carousel post from Baby Maxin's 5th birthday photoshoot.

Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her daughter with a heartfelt message

Celebrating her precious daughter, Mrs McBrown Mensah shared Baby Maxin's 5th birthday photos and wrote a heartfelt message for her.

In the message, she wrote that she could not believe that her daughter, whom she called an angel, came out of her stomach as she gave glory to God.

So this beautiful ANGEL came out of my Stomach. This is the Art of The ALMIGHTY GOD

In the other part of her message, The Empress referred to her daughter as her precious love and heart, as she showered God's blessings upon her life.

My Precious @iambabymaxin My Love @iambabymaxin My Heart @iambabymaxin I Bless You My Baby Maxin

Below is a heartfelt post Baby Maxin's mother, Nana Ama McBrown, wrote for her as she turned five.

Birthday wishes poured in for Baby Maxin

Many birthday wishes poured in from Ghanaian celebrities, such as American-based Ghanaian DJ DJ Switch, media personality Cookie Tee, and many other well-wishers.

Below are some of the sweet messages people left for Baby Maxin under the social media posts:

iamamamcbrownbrimm said:

Happy birthday to our precious agudie❤️

djswitchghana said:

Abundant Blessings Maxin❤️

cookieteegh said:

Adorable young Queen. Happy birthday, baby girl

dentaa_show said:

So beautiful happy birthday Maxin

kofikorsahgh_ said:

5 yrs so soon, Happy Birthday Maxin, May God bless you more age with Grace and Prosperity. ❤️sammy_highcourt

albyablord said:

Happy 5th birthday, sweet Maxine! On this special day, I reflect on the miracle of your birth and how the Lord's hand has guided every step of your journey. Your presence in our lives is truly a marvel, a testament to God's grace and love. May your days ahead be filled with His blessings, joy, and endless discoveries. Happy birthday, our Diva! Princess! SuperStar!

mis_organic_abi said:

Princess ❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday sweet may you maximise destiny in Jesus name Amen

fancy_backpacksgh said:

We Love U Dearest mama wishing u the very best!!!!! We” bring your gift verrrrrrrrrrry soon Sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️❤️ GOD BLESS You

maame__senyah said:

God is so good Happy birthday baby Maxine

trendygatesgh said:

Glorious Birthday my little church memberyou are blessed and highly favoured

"Mummy, you don't understand": Funny video as Baby Maxin explained her 5th birthday plans

YEN.com.gh reported that an adorable video of Nana Ama McBrown doing her daughter Baby Maxin's hair and helping her dress up for a party melted many hearts in the comments on her YouTube Channel.

In the video, Baby Maxin applied lip gloss while telling her mother her plans for her 5th birthday party.

She told her mother the type of party she wanted, the guests who would be invited and those who wouldn't, among other things.

